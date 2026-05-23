IRGC-linked terrorist behind assassination bid against Ivanka Trump, had blueprint of her Florida house: Report

“I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time," Al-Saadi posted on X, along with a picture of a map showing Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner's $24 million home.

The Iraqi national allegedly posted threats on social media warning Americans that "neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you."

The report, citing sources, claimed Al-Saadi, 32, had pledged to kill Ivanka and also possessed a blueprint of her Florida house.

The suspect behind the plot, identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi , sought revenge for the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020, The New York Post said in a report.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was target of an assassination bid by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trained terrorist, a report has claimed.

Former Iraqi diplomat Entifadh Qanbar said Al-Saadi repeatedly said of killing Ivanka Trump, the way "he burned down our house."

“After Qasem was killed, he (Al-Saadi) went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy told The New York Post.

What we know of the potential attacker? Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is said to be a high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles, charged with 18 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the US.

He was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the US where he will be tried.

According to the US Department of Justice, Al-Saadi has been behind attacks on US and Jewish targets including the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam in March, the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London in April and a shooting at the US consulate building in Toronto.

He is also accused of planning, coordinating and taking responsibility for attacks against Jewish people in Belgium, Rotterdam, and other attacks in the US.

He was considered close to Soleimani, a major general in the IRGC, and looked up to him as a father figure. He operated on behalf of the Iran-backed militia Kata'ib Hezbollah and maintained close ties with the IRGC.

He travelled across the world on religious trips to “connect with terror cells, Entifadh Qanbar told The Post. He frequently posted on social media, flaunting his images from European landmarks and images with weapons systems.

During his arrest, Al-Saadi was found possessing Iraqi service passport, a special travel document issued only to Iraqi government employees after the permission from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Qanbar added.

Al-Saadi is currently lodged in a solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn even as US authorities continue their investigation.