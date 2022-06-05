Home / World News / Is there a link between Covid and air pollution? What experts say
world news

Is there a link between Covid and air pollution? What experts say

Air pollutants have a negative effect on the lungs, and for Covid patients, this just makes things worse. 
A general view of buildings as the high levels of air pollution continue in Mexico City, Mexico.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
A general view of buildings as the high levels of air pollution continue in Mexico City, Mexico. (REUTERS)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin

The world is in the third year of the pandemic - what has been defined as a “once-in-a-century” health crisis - but fears over the mutation of the virus and new variants is not yet over. Globally, more than 52 crore cases and over 62 lakh deaths have been reported so far, according to the WHO tally, since the first patient was registered in China’s Wuhan city in November 2019.

Regionwise, Europe has seen the highest number of overall cases with over 22 crore infections. But country wise, the United States is on the top of the list with over 8.47 crore cases logged overall. While restrictions have come and gone, and come back, across nations to check the spread of the virus, experts have looked at other factors too that affect Covid patients in various researches.

A study by a team of German researchers has delved deeper into the effects of air pollution on Covid patients and morbidity linked to the air pollutants. "Our results indicate that long-term NO2 exposure may have increased the susceptibility for Covid-19 morbidity in Germany. The results demonstrate the need to reduce ambient air pollution to improve public health," says the team led by Susanne Koch, of Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a large teaching hospital. “Long-term exposure to air pollutants as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitrogen monoxide (NO), ozone (O3), and particulate matter (<10µm PM10), < 2.5µm PM2.5,) has a negative impact on respiratory functions,” it highlights.

Many of those infected needed intensive care due to exposure to air pollution, the researchers found. "After adjustment for risk factors in the tri-pollutant model (NO2), O3, PM2.5) an increase of 1µg/m³ NO2 was associated with an increase of the need for intensive care due to COVID-19 by 4.2 per cent (95% CI 1.011–1.074), and mechanical ventilation by 4.6 per cent (95% CI 1.010–1.084). A tendency towards an association of NO2 with COVID-19 incidence was indicated, as the results were just outside of the defined statistical significance (+1.6% (95% CI 1.000 -1.032)). Long-term annual mean NO2 level ranged from 4.6µg/m³ to 32µg/m,” the study underscores.

Earlier, a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study led by Xiao Wu and Rachel Nethery and senior author Francesca Dominici had found an association between air pollution over many years with an 11 per cent increase in mortality from Covid-19 infection for every 1 microgram/cubic meter increase in air pollution. Many Americans, the experts highlighted, breathe air with 8 micrograms/cubic meter of particulate matter. 

“In places where air pollution is a chronic problem, we have to pay particular attention to individuals who may be more exposed or vulnerable than others to polluted air, such as the homeless and those with chronic medical problems,” Dr. Aaron Bernstein, Interim Director at the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Harvard Chan C-CHANGE), had said when the study was published.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
coronavirus air pollution
coronavirus air pollution
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. (iStockphoto)

    5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

    The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.

  • A worker pours a pint of beer at Pressure Drop Brewery, in north London, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Justin TALLIS/AFP)

    London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports

    The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why

    Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.

  • Final rites of victims of the Tara Air crash, which included four Indians and 16 Nepalis, performed in Kathmandu on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The last rites of the four Indians were performed at Pashupatinath Temple. (ANI Photo)

    Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22

    Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.

  • The China Earthquake Networks Center said the first quake, in Ya'an's Lushan county, struck at a depth of 17 kilometres at about 5pm local time.

    Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China

    A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out