 Is Vladimir Putin ‘putting out feelers’ to US on Ukraine war talks? | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Is Vladimir Putin ‘putting out feelers’ to US on Ukraine war talks?

Is Vladimir Putin ‘putting out feelers’ to US on Ukraine war talks?

Reuters |
Jan 26, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin was "testing the waters" on whether Washington was ready to engage in talks, it was reported.

The Kremlin on Friday denied a Bloomberg report that President Vladimir Putin was "putting out feelers" to the United States for possible talks on ending the war in Ukraine and might consider dropping key demands on Ukraine's security status.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's president Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's president Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)

The Bloomberg report said Putin was "testing the waters" on whether Washington was ready to engage in talks, and had reached out to the United States via indirect channels.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read more: King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure: What we know so far

It cited two people close to the Kremlin as saying Putin "may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine and even ultimately abandon opposition to eventual NATO membership - the threat of which has been a central Russian justification for the invasion".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by reporters about the story, and specifically whether Moscow was really ready to give up its demands on neutrality and NATO.

"No, this is a wrong report. It absolutely does not correspond to reality," Peskov said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On