King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure: What we know so far

King Charles was seen arriving with his wife Camilla for prostate treatment at the London Clinic where Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is resting after her surgery. The monarch has been absent from royal duties while he awaits surgery for an “enlarged prostate” as Buckingham Palace revealed last week that King Charles had been forced to cancel engagements for the "corrective procedure". King Charles surgery: Britain's King Charles III looks on.(AFP)

King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," the palace said in a statement.

Queen Camilla told well-wishers earlier that King Charles is “fine” as a statement by the Palace said, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles' health scare came after Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate Middleton had undergone an abdominal surgery and is recovering at the private London Clinic.

Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton had undergone the surgery, but confirmed it was not related to cancer.

The princess is expected to stay at the private clinic for up to 14 days before going home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. In another health fright for the royals, it was revealed that Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has been battling an aggressive skin cancer for the second time in just six months.

She had earlier been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after a mole was removed as she underwent treatment for breast cancer.