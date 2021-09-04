‘ISIS common enemy’: US 'secretly' wants Pak help, Islamabad demands recognition, reveal leaked documents

A set of documents accessed by Politico has revealed that the United States is not in a position to antagonise Pakistan as the US has no influence over the Taliban and also they want to lose Pakistan to China. Pakistan is globally accused of aiding the Taliban. But now that the United States somewhat needs Pakistan's cooperation to fight ISIS, al Qaeda, Pakistan wants more public recognition, Politico reported.

Here is what the leaked documents are and what they reveal

These leaked documents are mostly discussions between Pakistan and US officials, sensitive but unclassified cables.

On August 26, the day the Kabul blasts took place killing over 170 people including US officials and Afghans, US State Department official, Ervin Massinga and Pakistan's ambassador Asad Majeed Khan exchanged messages.

“Acknowledging the tragedy, Mr Massinga underscored the mutual interest Pakistan and the United States have in targeting ISIS and al Qaeda," the description of what transpired in the meeting said. In response, the Pakistani ambassador “acknowledged ISIS-K was a common enemy for the Taliban as well.”

"At one point in the talk, however, Ambassador Khan intimated the Pakistani government would also appreciate public acknowledgement for the country’s assistance on the evacuation front," the document revealed.

In another discussion, Asad Majid Khan told US officials that the Taliban were not seeking retribution and they were going home to home to assure Afghans that there will be no reprisals.

Has anything changed between Pakistan and the US?

An August 20 statement of gratitude from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to several countries for their help in the evacuations did not mention Pakistan. In another statement released early this week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland included Pakistan on a list of countries that provided "critical support" to the US efforts in evacuation.

Other than this, there has not been much improvement as US President Joe Biden has not spoken with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Pakistan’s General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with his Pakistani counterpart, Moeed Yusuf, in late July.

(With agency inputs)