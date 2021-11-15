Home / World News / Islamic State group claims killing of Afghan journalist: Report
Islamic State group claims killing of Afghan journalist: Report

  • Hamid Seighani, a well-known Afghan journalist who worked for the Ariana News television network, died in the blast.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 02:03 AM IST
AFP | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a minibus in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed a journalist and wounded four others.

The attack happened on Saturday in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi suburb, an area dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, which for years has been the target of violence by IS.

Islamic State-Khorasan, the local branch of the jihadist group, claimed the attack in a statement on its Telegram channels.

Hamid Seighani, a well-known Afghan journalist who worked for the Ariana News television network, died in the blast.

IS-K boasted it had killed and injured "20 Shiite apostates" including a journalist, saying it had placed bombs on buses.

Since the Taliban returned to power on August 15, dozens of bombs have been set off in eastern Nangarhar province -- a hotbed of IS activity -- but Kabul has largely escaped such violence.

However, IS fighters on November 2 raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.

