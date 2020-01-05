e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / World News / Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgent group fighting to overthrow the weak, U.N.-backed Somali government.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:38 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Nairobi
Travellers are seen gathered at the Lamu jetty following an attack by Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab on a military base in Manda, Lamu.
Travellers are seen gathered at the Lamu jetty following an attack by Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab on a military base in Manda, Lamu.(REUTERS)
         

Somalia’s Islamist group al Shabaab on Sunday attacked a military base in Lamu county in Kenya that is used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, a source and al Shabaab said.

“They have attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu, which is just next to the military camp that hosts military personnel from many countries including Kenya and the U.S. We are informed that fighting is still ongoing,” the military source told Reuters.

He said the fighters were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgent group fighting to overthrow the weak, U.N.-backed Somali government, also put out a statement promising further updates.

“An elite group of soldiers from Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen’s ‘Martyrdom Brigade’ launched a daring dawn raid on a U.S. naval base known as ‘Camp Simba’ in Lamu County, Kenya.

“...the base is home to hundreds of U.S.military personnel and Kenyan soldiers and serves as one of the many launch pads for the American crusade against Islam in the region,” the al Shabaab statement said.

(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri and Feisal Omar; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray is Maharashtra environment minister. His first comments
Aaditya Thackeray is Maharashtra environment minister. His first comments
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
Sushil Modi announces NPR exercise in Bihar, JD (U) says no problem
Sushil Modi announces NPR exercise in Bihar, JD (U) says no problem
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news