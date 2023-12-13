close_game
Israel begins pumping seawater into alleged Hamas tunnels in Gaza: Reports

Israel begins pumping seawater into alleged Hamas tunnels in Gaza: Reports

Reuters |
Dec 13, 2023 04:01 AM IST

Israel's military did not provide comment on the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into Hamas' tunnel complex in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal and ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.

Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza's fresh water supply (Reuters)
The Journal reported the process would likely take weeks. ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy's effectiveness.

Some Biden administration officials have said the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions, the Journal reported.

Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza's fresh water supply, the Journal added.

