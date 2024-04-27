Israel gives hostage deal ‘one last chance’ before launching offensive on Rafah

Israel on Friday gave a stern warning to Egypt, saying that it was giving the ongoing negotiations to secure a hostage deal “one last chance” before launching its long-planned ground offensive on Rafah - between Gaza and Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

The warning comes after Israeli officials and a top-level Egyptian delegation concluded talks on Friday to discuss Tel Aviv's anticipated offensive in Rafah and efforts to reach a hostage agreement with Hamas.

“The talks were very good, focused, held in good spirits and progressed in all parameters…Egyptians seem willing to pressure Hamas toward reaching a deal, and in the background, there are very serious intentions from Israel to move ahead in Rafah,” an Israeli official said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

The official reportedly added that Israel would not agree to foot-dragging by Hamas, particularly its leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, on the hostage deal.

“This is the last chance before we go into Rafah…It’s a case of either a deal in the near future, or Rafah,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Hamas on Saturday said that it is reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal. Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said that it will submit a response upon completion of its study, reported AP.

Israel has been waging a devastating offensive in Rafah since Hamas attacked across the border on October 7, in which about 1,200 people died. However, there has been a massive international resistance against Israel's intention, especially from the US. Egypt is also worried about the ramifications of a full-scale Israeli offensive in Rafah - where several Palestinians have fled and sought refuge amid the raging war.

Despite this, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, last month, had approved the military's plan for an operation in Rafah. “Victory (over Hamas) requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen. There is a date,” he had assured.

Following Hamas' October 7 attack, Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza, with Netanyahu stressing that they will continue its war till victory is achieved despite “international pressure”. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, while scores have been injured and displaced.

(With inputs from agencies)