Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns
The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems.
Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorisation of the air force chief.
The Israeli announcement followed a US notice on Friday of possible defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three US military aircraft, including the F-35, which forced a temporary halt to some US operations.
Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and, in Israel, by its Hebrew name "Adir" (Mighty).
Tea, hot meals at Iraq parliament as protesters settle in
Volunteers shuttled back and forth in fleets of pickups to Iraq's normally secure Green Zone Saturday as protesters who occupied parliament earlier in the day settled in for the long haul. Mercurial Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, a former militia leader whose bloc emerged from October elections as the biggest parliamentary faction, has a devoted following among Iraq's Shiite-majority community. "Why is there no (mains) electricity in Iraq?" Zeinab Hussein asked. "Where is all the oil money going?"
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, US Defense Department officials said, as they chided Beijing for not sharing information on the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30," the US military unit said on Twitter, referring to China's official name.
Flooding death toll rises to 25 in US' Kentucky
Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed 25 people and the toll is expected to rise, the southern US state's governor said Saturday, as rescuers and residents continued a harrowing search for survivors. Torrential rain earlier this week caused unprecedented flash flooding in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky. Many roads and bridges in that mountainous region -- an area high in poverty due to the declining coal industry -- have been damaged or destroyed.
Zelensky calls for evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for the evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region which has seen fierce clashes between his country's forces and the Russian military. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday. Zelensky warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of the Donetsk region.
Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.
