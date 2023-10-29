News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: ‘We will destroy enemy above ground and below ground,' says Benjamin Netanyahu
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: 'We will destroy enemy above ground and below ground,' says Benjamin Netanyahu

Oct 29, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 23rd day on Saturday. Over 9,000 people have died.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that Israeli Defence forces have entered the second phase of the war against Palestinian militant group Hamas. He vowed to "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference on October 28.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference on October 28.(AP)

Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu said that the war would be "long and hard" and reiterated Palestinian civilians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip where Israel was focusing its attack.

The appeal comes at a time when Israel has knocked out the internet and communications in the besieged enclave on Friday, cutting off nearly 2.3 million people from contacting each other as well as the outside world.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 23rd day on Saturday. Over 9,000 people have died on both sides.

The Hamas-led Health Ministry said at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel after Hamas attacked Israeli towns from the Gaza border on October 7. In addition to that, at least 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza. Four of them have been released since then.

Here's what else has happened in the war between Israel and Hamas:

  • With many buildings reduced to rubble, Gazans are short of essential supplies including food, water, fuel and medicines. Their plight got worse when phone and internet services were cut after heavy bombing by Tel Aviv.
  • Israel has sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday night. The Israeli military said that it was focusing on infrastructure including the extensive tunnel network built by Hamas. It provided no details on the size of the deployment.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday sharply criticised the "unprecedented escalation" of bombardments on Gaza and called for an "immediate" ceasefire.
  • Israel has recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey citing "grave statements" made by Ankara.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 29, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Tel Aviv's warning to Elon Musk

    Hours after billionaire Elon Musk offered to provide communication links in war-torn Gaza, Israel said that it would “use all means at its disposal to fight this”.

    Israel's communication minister Shlomo Karhi expressed apprehension that Musk's communication links could be used by Hamas militants for “terrorist activities.” Read more here.

  • Oct 29, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: UN Security Council to meet tomorrow.

    Members of the UN Security Council will meet on Monday after Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza, Reuters is reported, citing diplomats.

  • Oct 29, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Gaza toll crosses 8,000

    According to news agencies, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the that death toll due to Israeli airstrikes has now passed 8,000.

  • Oct 29, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Saudi defense minister likely to visit White House tomorrow

    Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is likely to visit the White House tomorrow to meet with senior administration officials of the Joe Biden administration, Reuters is reporting, citing sources.

  • Oct 29, 2023 07:16 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Expect a long and hard military campaign,’ Israeli PM says

    Netanyahu has warned Israelis to expect a "long and hard" military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

    "This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas' governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home," the prime minister told reporters.

  • Oct 29, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘We'll crush enemy above & below ground,’ says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israeli Defence forces have entered the second phase of their war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    He has vowed to "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground."

