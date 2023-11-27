Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Hamas releases 17 more hostages; mediators working to keep ceasefire on
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: A fourth exchange is anticipated on Monday during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Hamas released 17 hostages, including a 4-year-old American girl, in Gaza on Sunday. Simultaneously, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners on the third day of their truce. The International Committee of the Red Cross helped in the successful transfer of the hostages from Gaza. According to Hamas, the released individuals include 13 Israelis, three Thais, and one person with Russian citizenship. A fourth exchange is anticipated on Monday, marking the final day of the ceasefire, during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, are set to be released.
International mediators, led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, are working to extend the ceasefire initiated on Friday. In a significant shift, Hamas expressed its intention to extend the deal by releasing a larger number of hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in communication with US President Joe Biden, offered to extend the ceasefire by an additional day for every 10 hostages released by Hamas. However, he emphasised that Israel would resume its offensive vigorously once the truce concludes. Prior to the last release, Netanyahu, wearing body armour, visited the Gaza Strip, engaging in discussions with troops. “At the end of the day, we will return everyone. We are continuing until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us.”
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 27, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Israel's Mossad hosts Qatari Intelligence for talks on Gaza truce
Israel's Mossad intelligence service is currently hosting Qatari intelligence counterparts to discuss matters related to the recovery of hostages held by Hamas and the broader elements of the Gaza truce, mediated by Doha, Reuters reports.
According to an Israeli security official, the Qatari intelligence officers arrived on Saturday for an indefinite stay, highlighting the traditionally close cooperation between the agencies, despite the absence of formal relations between the two countries.
A separate official previously indicated that a Qatari delegation visited Israel on Saturday to explore a potential extension of the truce, with the involvement of intelligence officials yet to be confirmed.Nov 27, 2023 06:51 AM IST
Thai Prime Minister confirms good health of three released hostages from Gaza
In a social media update on Monday, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shared the positive news that the latest three Thai hostages, released by Hamas militants in Gaza, are in good health and do not require urgent medical attention. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over their well-being, Reuters reports.
A total of 17 Thai hostages, initially kidnapped during Hamas raids into Israel in early October, are now slated to return to Thailand at the earliest opportunity, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity," the statement said.
