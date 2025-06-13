Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Israel has 'currently no plan to kill' Iran's political leaders, top adviser says

AFP |
Jun 13, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Hanegbi told Israel's Channel 12 that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali "Khamenei and his people... there is currently no plan to kill them".

Israel at this point does not plan to target Iran's political leadership, Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Friday after attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Israeli embassy in Vienna on June 13, 2025.(AFP)
The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Israeli embassy in Vienna on June 13, 2025.(AFP)

Friday, June 13, 2025
