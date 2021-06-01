Home / World News / Israel impasse: Who stands where
The new coalition's diverse members would have little in common apart from a plan to end the 12-year-run of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel PM.(Reuters)
The new coalition's diverse members would have little in common apart from a plan to end the 12-year-run of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel PM.(Reuters)
world news

Israel impasse: Who stands where

  • Two rivals of PM Benjamin Netanyahu have announced a partnership that could dethrone Israel's longest-serving leader.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Israel's potential prime ministers(Hindustan Times)
Israel's potential prime ministers(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel israel elections israel pm netanyahu + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.