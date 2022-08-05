Militant, child among 4 killed in Israel strikes on Gaza: health ministry
The Israeli military said Friday it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City.
"The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
Palestinians in Gaza City told AFP they witnessed air strikes on an apartment in the central Rimal neighbourhood.
Security sources in the Palestinian enclave said there were air strikes in several parts of the territory.
The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.
The measures follow the arrest in the occupied West Bank of two senior members of militant group Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in Gaza.
-
White House summons Chinese envoy to protest provocations, Beijing issues threat
The White House on Friday summoned Chinese ambassador to protest against Beijing's provocative actions, national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Amid intensifying tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US officials told the envoy that China's military actions are irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
-
Taiwan stays defiant against China’s threats
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen struck a defiant tone on Wednesday as she hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China conducting major military exercises around the island in retaliation for the visit. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy,” Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.
-
China sanctions Pelosi, cancels climate talks, defence meetings with the US
China on Friday launched a diplomatic offensive against the US, sanctioning House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, days after Pelosi became the highest-ranking US politician to visit self-ruled Taiwan since 1997 and cancelling eight bilateral mechanisms as Beijing continued its sustained display of fury against both the US and the island including an ongoing show of military might around it.
-
Pelosi-Taiwan row: China retaliates, cancels climate talks, defence meetings
China on Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the United States after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan this week. Beijing will "suspend the China-US climate change talks" and nix plans for a call between military leaders as well as two security meetings, the foreign ministry said, citing Pelosi's "disregard of China's strong opposition and stern representations" on the Taiwan visit.
-
China sanctions Nancy Pelosi over 'provocative' visit to Taiwan
China has decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pelosi's immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics