e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Israel launches airstrike on Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

Israel launches airstrike on Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

The military said fighter jets and other aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and “underground infrastructure” belonging to the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Jerusalem
Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on October 23, 2020.
Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on October 23, 2020.(AFP)
         

The Israeli military said Friday it launched overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets, with no reports of casualties or major damage on either side.

The military said fighter jets and other aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and “underground infrastructure” belonging to the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Late Thursday, Palestinian militants fired two rockets into Israel. One was intercepted by Israeli missile defenses while the other fell in an open area.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, including those claimed by other militant groups.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on the coastal territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians, since Hamas seized power.

Earlier this week, Israel announced the discovery of an unfinished tunnel dug by militants that had crossed into Israel before it was detected by underground sensors. It said the tunnel ran dozens of meters (yards) underground and was intended to facilitate attacks.

Israel has uncovered around 20 such tunnels since the last war with Hamas, in 2014.

tags
top news
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In