Israel opens fire on Palestinians at Gaza border killing 1

The Israeli military says troops fired on four Palestinians who crossed the border from Gaza into southern Israel and attempted to attack a military post, killing one of them.

The statement says another Palestinian was critically wounded while a third was captured and taken for questioning on Monday. The army says it acted “swiftly to prevent the threat to Israeli sovereignty and the attempt to damage security infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said a 16-year-old Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

The violence is the latest along the Israel-Gaza border. Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have led three months of protests that have turned violent and left over 125 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire.