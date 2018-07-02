 Israel opens fire on Palestinians at Gaza border killing 1 | world news | Hindustan Times
Israel opens fire on Palestinians at Gaza border killing 1

Israeli soldiers opened fire on four Palestinians who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip, killing one of them

world Updated: Jul 02, 2018 20:46 IST
Associated Press, Jerusalem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City June 8, 2018.
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City June 8, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli military says troops fired on four Palestinians who crossed the border from Gaza into southern Israel and attempted to attack a military post, killing one of them.

The statement says another Palestinian was critically wounded while a third was captured and taken for questioning on Monday. The army says it acted “swiftly to prevent the threat to Israeli sovereignty and the attempt to damage security infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said a 16-year-old Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

The violence is the latest along the Israel-Gaza border. Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have led three months of protests that have turned violent and left over 125 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire.

