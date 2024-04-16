Israel plans to hit Iran ‘clearly and forcefully,’ preparing warplanes: report

Israel has reportedly planned to hit Iran “clearly and forcefully” after being attacked with missiles and drones on Saturday, April 13. Israel is also preparing its warplanes to launch the strike, as per a report. Israel has planned to hit Iran ‘clearly and forcefully,’ is preparing warplanes to launch a strike: report (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg, File)(AP)

The decision was made after two war cabinet meetings where leaders of Israel planned on how to respond to Saturday's attack. The report was carried by Israel’s Channel 12 news. Although no timeline has been provided, the report said that Israel’s air force – including US-made F-16, F-15 and F-35 fighter jets – has been gearing up to launch a counter-strike.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What does the report say?

The report added that the attack will be meant as a message that Israel “will not allow an attack of that magnitude against it to pass without a reaction.” Israeli leaders, however, do not hope that the counter-attack will spark a bigger war.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden and allies have told Israel that it must exercise restraint. He has also told Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not back a counter-attack.

On Monday, April 15, Israel’s military chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi said that Iran’s actions “will be met with a response.” However, he did not specify the timing.

Israel previously issued a warning and said that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet.” The nation has even vowed to “exact a price” after 330 drones and missiles were filed by Tehran overnight. “We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us,” Israel minister Benny Gantz said, according to The Independent.

Iran, on the other hand, has threatened to launch a deadlier attack on Israel if it retaliates. Tehran has also warned the US against backing a counteroffensive, and has threatened that it would target US garrisons in Syria, Jordan and Iraq.