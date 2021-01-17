Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones
The Israel Prison Service said Sunday it will begin vaccinating all incarcerated people against Covid-19, including Palestinians, following calls from right groups, Palestinian officials and Israel's attorney general.
Israel has given at least one vaccine dose to more than two million of its citizens, a pace widely described as the world's fastest per capita.
But the Jewish state faced harsh criticism when Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said Palestinian prisoners would be the last to get innoculated.
Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit wrote to Ohana condemning the comment as "tainted with illegality", Israel's Ma'ariv newspaper reported.
Israeli and global rights groups, including Amnesty International, as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization have also issued public calls for Israel to vaccinate the estimated 4,400 Palestinians held in its jails.
According to the Palestinian Prisoner's Club, about 250 Palestinians in Israeli prisons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced last week that the first vaccine doses would be distributed to prisons over the coming days.
The prison service issued a statement Sunday saying, "following the vaccination of staff... the vaccination of detainees will begin in prisons in accordance with medical and operational protocol established by the Prison Service."
A prison service spokesperson told AFP the directive applied to "all prisoners, without distinction".
Reacting to the announcement, a spokesman for the Hamas Islamists, who control the Gaza Strip, said Israel "had an obligation to provide vaccines to prisoners".
Human Rights Watch on Sunday also called on Israel to provide vaccinations for the 2.8 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the two million Palestinians in Israeli-blockaded Gaza.
Israel and Palestine director for HRW, Omar Shakir, particularly criticised the practice of vaccinating Jewish settlers in the West Bank, but not their Palestinian neighbours.
"Nothing can justify today's reality in parts of the West Bank, where people on one side of the street are receiving vaccines, while those on the other do not, based on whether they're Jewish or Palestinian," Shakir said.
"Everyone in the same territory should have equitable access to the vaccine, regardless of their ethnicity," he added.
The Palestinian Authority has said it has signed contracts with four vaccine providers, including the maker's of Russia's Sputnik V.
The PA said it expects to have sufficient doses to vaccinate 70 percent of the Palestinian population, in both the West Bank and Gaza, with doses expected by mid-March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet quits over welfare scandal
- The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox