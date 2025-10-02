Israel shares pics of Greta Thunberg, activists after Gaza aid flotilla stopped: ‘Deportation to begin…’

Israel's foreign ministry has shared new pictures of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and others on board the Global Sumud flotilla headed for Gaza. In its update, Israel added that all activists are being brought to Israel from where they will be deported to their respective countries. Greta Thunberg seen with other activists after Israeli military intercepted the Gaza aid flotilla

On Wednesday night, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying essential humanitarian aid to the Gaza coast amid Israel's siege.

The Global Sumud Flotilla -- involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Greta Thunberg, left Spain last month. The flotilla aimed to break Israel's blockade of aid into Gaza, where as per the UN, a famine as set in.

Israel intercepts aid flotilla

"Around 8:30 pm Gaza time (1730 GMT), several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including the Alma, Sirius and Adara, were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international waters," read an official statement from the flotilla.

"Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost," the statement added.

Responding to the statement, the Israeli government confirmed that they had stopped the aid flotilla.

"Several vessels of the... flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port," said the statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led government had warned of severe consequences of the flotilla continued its journey towards Gaza.

The ships, which set off from Barcelona in August, made a stop at Tunisia before resuming their journey, where several boats were subject to drone attacks.

Videos shared by the organisation showed firing and drone shots above the flotilla's boats. Israel has not commented on its alleged involvement behind these drone attacks.

Following their 10-day stop in Tunisia, naval ships from Spain and Italy were deployed to assist the flotilla.