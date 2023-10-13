Israel sounds infiltration alarm near Lebanon border
Reuters |
Oct 13, 2023 07:16 PM IST
The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb
The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infitration was under way.
The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.world
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.