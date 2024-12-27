Israel strikes at Houthi military targets in Yemen

Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military targets belonging to Houthis on the western coast and inland Yemen, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said on Thursday. Yemen's Huthis' official Al-Masirah TV station on December 26, 2024, shows burning buildings following Israeli strikes on the Ras Kutaib power station in Hodeida. (AFP)

The IDF said that the plan of the airstrike was approved by the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the Chief of the General Staff of Israel.

The attacks were carried upon the Houthi military infrastructure used for its military activities. The sites targeted include the Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

"The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel and its citizens, including in UAV and surface-to-surface missile attacks on Israeli territory. The targets that were struck by the IDF include military infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities in both the Sana'a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast," the IDF said in a post on X.

The IDF further said that military targets were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to smuggle Iranian weapons into the region and for the entry of senior Iranian officials.

"This is a further example of the Houthis' exploitation of civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The Houthi terrorist regime is a central part of the Iranian axis of terror, and their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes continue to destabilize the region and the wider world. The Houthi terrorist regime operates as an autonomous terrorist group while relying on Iranian cooperation and funding to carry out its attacks. The IDF will not hesitate to operate at any distance against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF concluded.

This recent operation comes days after Israel had conducted a similar strike on December 19 on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The IDF had announced that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi targets in Yemen after the rebel group carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.