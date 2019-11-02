e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Israel strikes Gaza after 10 rockets fired at south Israel

In an initial statement, the Israeli military said its warplanes “have started striking terror targets in Gaza,” as bombings were heard across the coastal enclave.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:59 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Gaza Strip
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon(REUTERS)
         

Israeli aircraft began pounding militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, hours after Palestinian militants fired 10 rockets toward southern Israel, shattering a monthlong lull along the volatile border.

In an initial statement, the Israeli military said its warplanes “have started striking terror targets in Gaza,” as bombings were heard across the coastal enclave.

Palestinian media reported that several airstrikes targeted training sites and outposts affiliated with Hamas, the Islamic militant group controlling Gaza, and other groups.

Gaza health officials said three Palestinian men sustained moderate or serious shrapnel wounds from one of the airstrikes. Witnesses at Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said the three were sitting in an orchard adjacent to one of the militant posts that was hit.

Late on Friday, two barrages of 10 rockets were launched into southern Israel within minutes, causing damage to a house.

There were no reports of casualties. Israeli police said shrapnel damaged a house in the southern town of Sderot and video footage showed a car near the structure with windows blown out by debris.

The Israeli military said seven rockets were fired in the first incident and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted them. Minutes later, three rockets were launched and only one was intercepted.

No Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Israel blames Gaza’s Hamas rulers for any fire from the enclave. The Islamic militant group says it’s committed to an unofficial truce deal, but rogue groups that include Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad and smaller Salafist factions sometimes act independently of Hamas.

Earlier Friday, Gaza’s health officials said scores of Palestinians were wounded by live fire during protests along Gaza-Israel border fence.

Hamas launched the weekly demonstrations last year against 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

International mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, oversee the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to lower the intensity of the protests and pacify the border area in exchange for humanitarian projects in the seaside enclave. Hamas charges Israel of not honoring the agreement by slowing the implementation of the deal.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 06:38 IST

tags
top news
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
Cloud cover, farm fires, Diwali pollution: Why Delhi is gasping for breath
Cloud cover, farm fires, Diwali pollution: Why Delhi is gasping for breath
Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey
Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News