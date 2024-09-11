'Israel will be gone,’ Trump warns of Harris’s presidency; accuses her of anti-arab hatred in debate

In a really intense debate for the presidency, former President Donald Trump said that Vice President Kamala Harris might not be supportive of Israel, saying her time in office could put Israel in danger. The heated exchange, which marks their first debate with the November election approaching, saw Trump revisiting a controversial assertion he made earlier about Harris’s alleged disregard for Israel. Reflected in a mirror, people watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)

He also claimed that Harris ‘hates’ the Arab population, suggesting that her policies would lead to mega destruction affecting Arabs, Jewish people, and Israel itself, asserting that “Israel will be gone.”

Trump warns Harris’s win will harm Israel

"Oh, come on,” Harris was seen mouthing on her muted microphone as Trump slammed her policies and claimed she avoided meeting with Netanyahu during a crucial Congress speech because she was attending a sorority party. “She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers. She went to go to the sorority party," Trump said.

"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now, and I've been pretty good at predictions,” he added.

The Israel-Hamas war ‘would have never happened’ if…

Trump confidently asserted that if he were president, the Israel-Hamas conflict "would have never happened in the first place. On the other hand, Harris made a deal to always back Israel's right to protect itself, especially when it comes to Iran, and she's pushing for a plan that settles on two countries and looks out for the safety of Palestinians while helping to fix Gaza.

Trump went far with claims that President Biden continues to "hate" Kamala Harris following her removal from the 2024 Democratic ticket in what he described as a “palace coup.”

‘Harris hates the Arab population,’ Trump claims

Donald Trump went all out attacking Kamala Harris, saying she's got a bad attitude towards Arabs as well. "At the same time, in her own way, she hates the Arab population, because the whole place is going to get blown up. Arabs, Jewish people, Israel, Israel will be gone. It would have never happened,” Trump claimed.

The former prez ranted in frustration about how the current team lifted the Iran sanctions, saying it's let Iran get $300 billion and back terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. "Look at what's happening with the Houthis and Yemen. Look at what's going on in the Middle East. This would have never happened," he said.

On the flip side, Trump dodged the question about whether he's on board with Ukraine's battle with Russia, instead promising to stop the fighting before his second term even starts. "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives," Trump remarked. "People are being killed ... [it] is so much worse than the numbers that you're getting."