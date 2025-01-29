Hamas to release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages tomorrow under ceasefire deal. Who are they?

Israel on Wednesday announced that Hamas will release three Israeli hostages, including two women and an 80-year-old man, along with five Thai nationals, on Thursday, reported The Associated Press. Supporters of the hostages, kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, protest outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.(REUTERS)

Thursday's exchange marks the second round of release between Hamas and Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Those who will be released on Thursday include an Israeli woman identified as Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and an elderly man, Gadi Mozes, 80.

The official, however, did not name the Thai nationals set to be freed.

Also Read | Israel's Netanyahu to visit Washington amid Gaza ceasefire, Trump says

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also mentioned that the families of the hostages had given their consent for the release of their names.

The exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is part of the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has paused the fighting in Gaza. The deal has provided a temporary respite for both sides, though tensions remain high in the war-torn region.

Donald Trump urges Egypt to take in Palestinians

US President Donald Trump over the weekend said Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from war-torn Gaza, an idea that has long been rejected by those countries and the Palestinians themselves.

Also Read | Middle East latest: 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank, officials say

Trump said he would urge the leaders of both countries, which are key allies to the US in the Middle East and major recipients of American aid in the region, to accept the idea, saying the resettlement could be temporary or long-term.

Earlier Wednesday, the leader of Egypt rejected President Trump’s suggestion to defy a US president who has shown little patience for dissent from international partners.

Also Read | Israel committed to Gaza peace deal: Israeli diplomat

The 15-month-long war, ignited by Hamas' attacks on Israel in October 2023, has led to catastrophic loss of life, with over 47,000 Palestinians reported dead, most of them women and children.

The war has also displaced the majority of Gaza’s population, leaving 90% of its 2.3 million residents without homes.