News / World News / 24 hours left for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

24 hours left for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

AFP |
Oct 16, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: World Health Organisation said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive convoys of aid.

The World Health Organization on Monday warned there were only "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" in the Gaza Strip before "a real catastrophe" sets in.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip.(AFP)

Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu admonishes Iran, Hezbollah: ‘Don’t test Israel'

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive convoys of aid, currently stuck at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to "prepare death certificates for their patients", he told AFP.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out