close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Cannot pressure us to end war’: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza truce

‘Cannot pressure us to end war’: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza truce

ByMallika Soni
Dec 10, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed international calls to end the Gaza war calling them inconsistent with supporting the war-aim of eliminating Hamas. Briefing his cabinet, Benjamin Netanyahu said he had told the leaders of France, Germany and other countries, "You cannot on the one hand support the elimination of Hamas and on other pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas".

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem.(AFP)

This comes as fighting raged in the Gaza Strip in the third month of war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The militant group took around 240 hostages -- 137 of whom remain in Gaza, officials have said. In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, launching a military offensive in Gaza that has killed at least 17,700 people, mostly women and children.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: Hamas' warning to Israel: 'No hostage will leave alive unless…'

During a seven-day truce that expired on December 1, Hamas released 105 hostages including dozens of Israelis who were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Mediator Qatar said that efforts to secure a new truce and release more hostages were ongoing. The Qatar PM warned that the relentless Israeli bombardment was "narrowing the window" for a successful outcome.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization chief said that it will be all but impossible to improve the "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza. The emergency action, proposed by Afghanistan, Qatar, Yemen and Morocco, seeks passage into Gaza for medical personnel and supplies.

"I must be frank with you: these tasks are almost impossible in the current circumstances," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out