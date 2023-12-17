Israel finds 4km long ‘biggest Hamas tunnel’ under Gaza: ‘Yahya Sinwar is…'

Israel's army said that it had found a vast Hamas tunnel as it carried on its offensive in Gaza despite international pressure for a ceasefire. The Israeli army said that it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far near the border crossing at Erez. The tunnel was large enough for small vehicles to use, news agency AFP reported. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers operate in what Israel's military says is an iron-girded tunnel designed by Hamas.(Reuters)

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct. It included rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals. This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Battalion,” Israel said.

This comes as Israeli prime minister Netanyahu, amid massive international pressure and stringent warning from US president Joe Biden, again vowed “we will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims- eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a centre for terrorism.”

Meanwhile, France called for an "immediate and durable" truce stressing that “too many civilians are being killed” followed by UK and Germany who also regretted the massive civilian toll in the war.

"Calling right now for a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent... ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas barbarically attacked Israel and still fires rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day. Hamas must lay down its arms," UK and Germany said in a statement.

In Gaza, authorities said that more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed while Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel left 1,139 people, mostly civilians, dead as the militant group abducted around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

Israel's bombardment has left much of Gaza in ruins, with the UN estimating 1.9 million Gazans- about 80 per cent- have been displaced by the war.

"I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said.

World Health Organisation described the territory's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, as a "bloodbath, with hundreds of injured patients inside, and new patients arriving every minute".

"Patients with trauma injuries were being sutured on the floor while tens of thousands of displaced people are using the hospital building and grounds for shelter amid a severe shortage of water and food, the WHO said. ".