close_game
close_game
News / World News / Watch: Hamas tunnel uncovered by Israel. It was below a baby's crib

Watch: Hamas tunnel uncovered by Israel. It was below a baby's crib

ByMallika Soni
Dec 17, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Forces made the discovery under a baby's cot in the basement of a building in Jabalia, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Israeli soldiers discovered a tunnel shaft underneath a baby's crib, the Israel Defense Forces said describing the find as "a strategic shaft, with stairs built into it". A video released by the Israeli military showed a white crib next to a hole in the floor with descending spiral steps.

Israel-Hamas War: A video released by the Israeli military showed a white crib next to a hole.
Israel-Hamas War: A video released by the Israeli military showed a white crib next to a hole.

"Hamas-ISIS uses children's rooms, uses baby's cots, to hide what is used for terror, for murder and slaughter," an officer said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Forces made the discovery under a baby's cot in the basement of a building in Jabalia, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, posting footage of the alleged discovery.

The tunnel shaft "included built-in stairs and was destroyed by the brigade's engineering forces", he added.

The forces also claimed that they had uncovered an unusually large concrete and iron-girded tunnel which was designed to carry carloads of Hamas fighters from Gaza right up to the border. Israel has said that razing or disabling hundreds of kilometres of underground passages and bunkers is among the aims of its offensive which was launched after Hamas attacked its southern towns on October 7.

Israel said that the large tunnel was just 100 metres south of the checkpoint, concealed in a sand dune. The tunnel ran down diagonally to a depth of 50 metres, where it expanded to a relatively capacious 3 metres (10 feet) in height and width.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari put the full length of the tunnel at 4 km which is enough to reach into northern Gaza City.

It was "the biggest tunnel we found in Gaza ... meant to target the (Erez) crossing," he said, adding, “Millions of dollars were invested in this tunnel. It took years to build this tunnel ... Vehicles could drive through.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out