News / World News / Israeli general eyes admitting fuel to Gaza if hospitals run out

Israeli general eyes admitting fuel to Gaza if hospitals run out

Reuters |
Nov 02, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Hospitals in the Palestinian enclave have increasingly been raising alarms about their own electricity supplies waning.

The chief of Israel's armed forces signalled willingness on Thursday to ease its wartime embargo on fuel for the Gaza Strip, saying that if hospitals there run out they could be resupplied under supervision.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.(AP)

Following the surprise Hamas cross-border killing spree on Oct 7, Israel has besieged Gaza and waged a counter-offensive. It has allowed in humanitarian aid but ruled out fuel imports, citing a need to starve Hamas's power generators.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Hospitals in the Palestinian enclave have increasingly been raising alarms about their own electricity supplies waning.

"Note that, for more than a week now, they have been telling us that 'tomorrow the fuel in hospitals will run out'. So far it has not run out," Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi said during a televised appearance, in response to a reporter's question.

"We will watch for when that day arrives. Fuel will be transferred, with monitoring, to the hospitals. We will do everything needed to ensure that it will not reach Hamas infrastructures, that it will not end up serving war aims but the real needs of treating the sick," he said.

Signalling that Israel was willing to escalate the war, including against Hamas's allies in Lebanon and elsewhere in the region, Halevi said the air force was currently bringing less than half of its capabilities to bear.

He also voiced appreciation for the support of the United States, which has dispatched naval reinforcements to the region.

"This partnership is important. It can reach issues of dialogue and intelligence-sharing, and it can also go far beyond that," he said without elaborating.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out