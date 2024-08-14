 Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

AP |
Aug 14, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Wednesday killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents.

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

The latest strikes came on the eve of new talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire in the 10-month-long war. The United States, Qatar and Egypt are hoping to broker an agreement, but the sides remain far apart on several issues even after months of indirect negotiations.

One strike hit a family home late Tuesday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which dates back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. It killed five children, ranging in age from 2 to 11, and their parents, according to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

An Associated Press reporter who saw the bodies arrive said they had been dismembered by the blast and that the 2-year-old had been decapitated.

In the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, a strike on a home early Wednesday killed four people and wounded others, the hospital said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, the Health Ministry’s emergency service said first responders recovered the bodies of four men who were killed in a strike on a residential tower late Tuesday.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to the emergency service. The strike also wounded five people.

Health authorities in Gaza do not say whether those killed in Israeli strikes are militants or civilians. Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas. The army rarely comments on individual strikes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

World News
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
