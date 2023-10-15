News / World News / US to evacuate nationals from Israel by ship ‘on a space limited basis’

US to evacuate nationals from Israel by ship ‘on a space limited basis’

AFP |
Oct 15, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Tens of thousands of US passport holders live in Israel and 29 have been confirmed killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The United States has organised a ship to take Americans out of Israel to Cyprus on Monday, the US embassy said.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

With Israel moving toward an invasion of the Gaza Strip, the ship will leave from the Israeli port of Haifa for Limassol taking "US nationals and their immediate family members with a valid travel document", the US embassy said in a security alert Sunday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tens of thousands of US passport holders live in Israel and 29 have been confirmed killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7. Another 15 are missing and believed to be among hostages held by Hamas since the attacks.

Read more: Israel vows to kill Hamas attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar, calls him ‘Palestine's Osama Bin Laden’

The US embassy did not say how many people would be taken on the ship but said "boarding will proceed in order of arrival and is on a space limited basis." Boarding would start at 8.00 am (0500 GMT).

Each passenger will have to sign a document promising to repay the cost of the trip and will only be allowed to carry one suitcase. It said that some chartered flights would be arranged from Cyprus for onward travel.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out