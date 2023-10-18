News / World News / US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel

US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel

PTI |
Oct 18, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 votes in favour, the United States against and two abstentions.

The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the Security Council meeting.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the Security Council meeting.(AFP)

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 votes in favour, the United States against and two abstentions.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Joe Biden's 9/11 warning to Israel: Don't repeat US 'mistakes' in 'rage'

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that President Joe Biden is in the region engaging in diplomacy “and we need that diplomacy to play out.”

She also criticised the resolution for not saying anything about Israel's right to self-defense.

Before the vote on the resolution sponsored by Brazil, council members rejected two Russian amendments, one calling for a “humanitarian cease-fire” and the other condemning indiscriminate attacks on civilians and “civilian objects” in Gaza, which include hospitals and schools.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out