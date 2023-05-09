Home / World News / Israeli air strike targets Gaza: 1 killed, 4 injured

Israeli air strike targets Gaza: 1 killed, 4 injured

Reuters |
May 09, 2023 05:42 AM IST

The Israeli military said it was hitting Islamic Jihad targets in the Hamas-governed coastal enclave.

Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City (Representative image)
An Islamic Jihad source said several leaders in the group's armed wing were targeted.

