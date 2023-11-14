close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israeli hostage families start 5-day march on Benjamin Netanyahu's home

Israeli hostage families start 5-day march on Benjamin Netanyahu's home

Reuters |
Nov 14, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Medical officials say more than 11,100 Palestinians, around 40 % of them children, have died as a result of Israeli strikes.

The families of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip kicked off a five-day march on Tuesday from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to demand the government does much more to secure their release.

Israel-Hamas War: A woman chants slogans while holding signs identifying 17-year-old hostage Ofir Engel and another, both taken captive by Hamas. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: A woman chants slogans while holding signs identifying 17-year-old hostage Ofir Engel and another, both taken captive by Hamas. (AFP)

Hamas fighters took around 240 people hostage during their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. The captives ranged in age from nine months to 85 and are believed to be being held in tunnels deep under the Gaza Strip.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming under fierce criticism from some relatives for not doing more to secure their release as the Israeli military pushes deep into Gaza with an order to destroy Hamas.

"I demand from Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet to give us answers and actions," said Shelly Shem Tov, whose 21-year-old son Omer was dragged into Gaza five weeks ago.

"Where are you? Where are you?" she said, addressing the government in an impassioned plea at the start of the march.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday it was ready to release up to 70 women and children hostages in return for a five-day truce and the release of 275 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.

It said Israel was "procrastinating and evading" the price of the deal.

Netanyahu has so far rejected any talk of a ceasefire, telling NBC News on Sunday that he would only be willing to pause the fighting if all the hostages were freed.

He added that the best way to secure a deal was to maintain military pressure on Hamas. "That's the one thing that might create a deal and if a deal is available, well, we will talk about it when it's there," he said.

Read more: Israel witness says woman shot by Hamas during rape; police probe Oct 7 sexual assault cases

Israel says Hamas has lost control of the coastal enclave. Medical officials say more than 11,100 Palestinians, around 40 % of them children, have died as a result of Israeli strikes.

The Gaza militants have so far released four hostages, the last on Oct. 23. The Israeli military on Tuesday confirmed the death of a captive soldier, who Hamas said was killed in an Israeli strike.

The Tel Aviv marchers will end their protest on Saturday in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, some 65 km (40 miles) away.

"I don't feel like we are in good hands. We don't feel like we get enough information. We fell into the darkness. We want answers," said Amit Zach, the nephew of 72-year-old hostage Adina Moshe.

"I don't have a solution, but it's not my job to get a solution. It's my job to demand my family back," he added.

Holding up pictures of the captives, the crowd chanted "Bring them home now!" One man shouted: “Everyone!”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out