Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Israeli military destroys Hamas tunnel found near Rafah school and kindergarten

ANI |
Apr 13, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound.

Over the past week, Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound and approximately 100 meters from a civilian school, according to IDF Spokesperson.

Footage released by the Israeli Army says to show rubble in a kindergarten yard that leads to the entrance of dismantled 'terror tunnel' used by Hamas, given as Rafah Governorate, Gaza.(via REUTERS)
Footage released by the Israeli Army says to show rubble in a kindergarten yard that leads to the entrance of dismantled 'terror tunnel' used by Hamas, given as Rafah Governorate, Gaza.(via REUTERS)

During operational activity, troops discovered a shaft that led to a booby-trapped underground passage stretching dozens of meters and connecting to a main Hamas route. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit investigated the tunnel before it was demolished.

Also Read: Israel cuts off Gaza's Rafah, vows to ‘vigorously’ expand in territory

‘Exploiting civilian institutions…’

The IDF stated that "Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically exploiting civilian institutions and using the population as human shields for terrorist activities."

Military operations continue as Israeli forces work to dismantle Hamas infrastructure both above and below ground in the Rafah area.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
