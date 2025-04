Israeli military destroys Hamas tunnel found near Rafah school and kindergarten

Over the past week, Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound and approximately 100 meters from a civilian school, according to IDF Spokesperson. Footage released by the Israeli Army says to show rubble in a kindergarten yard that leads to the entrance of dismantled 'terror tunnel' used by Hamas, given as Rafah Governorate, Gaza.(via REUTERS)

During operational activity, troops discovered a shaft that led to a booby-trapped underground passage stretching dozens of meters and connecting to a main Hamas route. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit investigated the tunnel before it was demolished.

‘Exploiting civilian institutions…’

The IDF stated that "Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically exploiting civilian institutions and using the population as human shields for terrorist activities."

Military operations continue as Israeli forces work to dismantle Hamas infrastructure both above and below ground in the Rafah area.