Israeli military destroys Hamas tunnel found near Rafah school and kindergarten

Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound.
Over the past week, Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound and approximately 100 meters from a civilian school, according to IDF Spokesperson.
During operational activity, troops discovered a shaft that led to a booby-trapped underground passage stretching dozens of meters and connecting to a main Hamas route. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit investigated the tunnel before it was demolished.