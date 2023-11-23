Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow in providing relief to Gaza refugees

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations on Thursday of being slow to attend to the spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying its relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees. Flames and smoke rising from an agricultural structure in southern Lebanon's Khiam plain following Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

"I have yet to see the effort that I would like to see on the part of the U.N. and international agencies," Netanyahu told the visiting Spanish and Belgian prime ministers, according to a Hebrew-language transcript of the meeting issued by his office.