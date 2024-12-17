Menu Explore
Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, says official

Reuters |
Dec 17, 2024 03:18 AM IST

The talks are currently focused on bridging gaps between Israel and Hamas on the deal U.S. President Joe Biden outlined on May 31.

An Israeli technical team is in Doha for working-level talks with Qatari mediators on "remaining issues" in a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, an official with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Monday.

Smoke rises from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, December 16, 2024. (REUTERS)
Smoke rises from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, December 16, 2024. (REUTERS)

Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages have gained momentum in recent weeks, though there has been no breakthrough.

The three countries have, for more than a year, led rounds of so-far fruitless talks to broker an end to the 14-month-long war in Gaza.

In previous rounds, disagreements over new demands that Israel introduced about its future military presence in Gaza obstructed a deal, even after Hamas accepted a version of the proposal Biden introduced in May.

A round of talks in mid-October failed to produce a deal, with Hamas rejecting a short-term ceasefire proposal.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
