Israel-Iran conflict: Israel strikes 20 targets in Tehran as Khamenei refuses to surrender

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Majid Alam
Jun 19, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Israel said it struck over 20 military targets in Tehran even as 24 people were killed in Iranian strikes, with over 240 people dead in Israeli strikes on Iran.

The fighting between Israel and Iran continued on Thursday as the Israel military said it downed a second Iranian done in less than an hour. Israel said it struck over 20 military targets in Tehran even as 24 people were killed in Iranian strikes, with over 240 people dead in Israeli strikes on Iran.

Smoke billows from an explosion in southwest Tehran on June 16, 2025. (AFP)
Smoke billows from an explosion in southwest Tehran on June 16, 2025. (AFP)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US calls for 'unconditional surrender' in the face of more Israeli strikes and warned that the US military involvement would cause "irreparable damage to them." Follow LIVE updates

Also Read: First flight carrying Indian students moved from Iran to Armenia lands in Delhi under Operation Sindhu

Israel-Iran conflict | Latest

- The Israel Defence Forces said that the military sites targeted on Thursday include Uranium enrichment and centrifuge sites, Missile and air defense production facilities, and nuclear weapons Research and Development centers.

- US President Donald Trump has reviewed attack plans for Iran but is holding off to see if Tehran steps back from its nuclear program, CNN reported.

- Trump, who initially distanced himself from Israeli attack in Iran, has hinted at American involvement, saying he wants something "much bigger" than a ceasefire.

- While interacting with reporters in the White House, Trump said he "may or may not" order a strike by American armed forces on Iran. "I may do it (strikes), I may not do it, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you that Iran has a lot of troubles and they want to negotiate. Why didn't they negotiate with me 2 weeks ago?” Trump said.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a deal to end Israel-Iran fighting was possible, AFP reported. He also offered to help mediate an end to the conflict saying Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program.

- The Russian President further said he did "not even wish to discuss" the idea Israel might assassinate Khamenei.

- Meanwhile, the first evacuation flight to India carrying over 100 students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in New Delhi early Thursday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
