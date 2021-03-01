Israel's PM Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli Ship in Persian Gulf
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of attacking an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf over the weekend.
“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with Kan radio. Iran, he added, “is Israel’s greatest enemy and we are striking it across the region.”
Late Sunday, Syria reported that it was dealing with an Israeli missile attack on targets near Damascus. Israeli media said the Israeli air force attacked Iranian targets in response to the assault on the ship. The military had no comment.
The Israeli-owned car carrier, which was flying a Bahamas flag, was struck by an unexplained explosion near the Strait of Hormuz. None of its crew was hurt and the ship proceeded to Dubai for repairs.
The Associated Press, citing two unidentified American defense officials, said the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two holes on its starboard side just above the waterline.
Frictions between the enemies have been high as the Biden administration explores rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, which Netanyahu opposes. Iran has accused Israel of sabotaging a nuclear facility in July, and of killing a top Iranian nuclear scientist in November, an assassination it has vowed to avenge.
