‘It’s complicated’: German minister says of ties with US

President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 05:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
US President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain. (REUTERS)
         

Germany’s relationship with the United States is “complicated”, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview, regretting the planned withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany.

President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday.

“Should it come to the withdrawal of part of the US troops, we take note of this. We appreciate the cooperation with the US forces that has developed over decades. It is in the interests of both our countries,” Maas told Bild am Sonntag.

Maas acknowledged problems in Germany’s relationship with the United States, saying: “We are close partners in the transatlantic alliance. But: It is complicated.”

On Saturday, senior lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservative bloc criticised Trump’s decision to order the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany.

A US official, who did not want to be identified, said on Friday the troops move was the result of months of work by the top US military officer, General Mark Milley, and had nothing to do with tensions between Trump and Merkel, who thwarted Trump’s plan to host a G7 meeting this month.

