Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to resign on Tuesday to chart comeback
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign on Tuesday morning to avoid a damaging defeat in the Senate and maneuver to return at the head of a new government.
Conte will preside over a cabinet meeting at 9 a.m. in Rome and then head to President Sergio Mattarella’s office to formally step down, according to a government statement.
The idea is that by preemptively offering his resignation to Mattarella, who oversees the formation of ruling coalitions, Conte will then be asked to take another shot at putting together a government, according to officials who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.
The Five Star Movement, the biggest force in the current parliament, and lawmakers of the center-left Democratic Party had both been urging the premier to resign after a junior ally ditched the alliance, officials said.
The trigger was a vote in the Senate later this week in which Conte probably wouldn’t have had a majority. Five Star has plunged in the polls and stands to lose the most in early elections if the government collapses and Mattarella decides they are unavoidable.
Meanwhile, the Italian Treasury is starting to factor in a bigger hit to the country’s battered public finances this year as another extended lockdown holds back the recovery, a senior government official said.
Treasury models suggest the budget deficit may reach as much as 9.2% of output this year, the official said. The government is also looking at a deteriorating outlook for growth and could see the economy expand as little as 4.5% in a worst-case scenario, according to the official.
The prospect of spiraling borrowing and political instability in a country that’s already the European Union’s problem child is likely to prompt concern in Brussels and Frankfurt, where officials spent much of 2020 unlocking fiscal and monetary aid to help Italy and countries similarly crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Any government in power will also have to decide how to spend the EU’s recovery package and speed up the pace of vaccinations.
Conte’s Nemesis
After resisting pressure to quit following the defection earlier this month of the Italy Alive party led by former Premier Matteo Renzi, Conte appears to have concluded that resigning now and coming back to head a “unity government” is his best option, officials said.
There is also the fact that Renzi and Conte have a long-standing dislike of each other and have been ill at ease in a coalition of mutual convenience.
Conte could seek to forge a new coalition. That might include centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers, Renzi’s Italy Alive party or members of it, as well as lawmakers from Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, the officials said.
While some of the premier’s allies have raised the prospect of early elections to resolve the impasse, coalition leaders still see this is an unlikely option, with some fearing that a vote would usher in the center-right opposition led by Matteo Salvini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady
- On Monday, Jill Biden took on the role of top surrogate for the president, encouraging unity and promising the administration would listen to all voices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US justice department probes if staff tried to alter election outcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to resign on Tuesday to chart comeback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden bullish on Covid vaccines, says open to 1.5 million shots daily
- Biden signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We will change Alphabet': Google workers announce global union alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican US senator Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek re-election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends Donald Trump's emoluments lawsuits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plays down India’s vaccine diplomacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox