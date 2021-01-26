IND USA
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome. (REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to resign on Tuesday to chart comeback

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign on Tuesday morning to avoid a damaging defeat in the Senate and maneuver to return at the head of a new government.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:34 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign on Tuesday morning to avoid a damaging defeat in the Senate and maneuver to return at the head of a new government.

Conte will preside over a cabinet meeting at 9 a.m. in Rome and then head to President Sergio Mattarella’s office to formally step down, according to a government statement.

The idea is that by preemptively offering his resignation to Mattarella, who oversees the formation of ruling coalitions, Conte will then be asked to take another shot at putting together a government, according to officials who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

The Five Star Movement, the biggest force in the current parliament, and lawmakers of the center-left Democratic Party had both been urging the premier to resign after a junior ally ditched the alliance, officials said.

The trigger was a vote in the Senate later this week in which Conte probably wouldn’t have had a majority. Five Star has plunged in the polls and stands to lose the most in early elections if the government collapses and Mattarella decides they are unavoidable.

Meanwhile, the Italian Treasury is starting to factor in a bigger hit to the country’s battered public finances this year as another extended lockdown holds back the recovery, a senior government official said.

Treasury models suggest the budget deficit may reach as much as 9.2% of output this year, the official said. The government is also looking at a deteriorating outlook for growth and could see the economy expand as little as 4.5% in a worst-case scenario, according to the official.

The prospect of spiraling borrowing and political instability in a country that’s already the European Union’s problem child is likely to prompt concern in Brussels and Frankfurt, where officials spent much of 2020 unlocking fiscal and monetary aid to help Italy and countries similarly crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Any government in power will also have to decide how to spend the EU’s recovery package and speed up the pace of vaccinations.

Conte’s Nemesis

After resisting pressure to quit following the defection earlier this month of the Italy Alive party led by former Premier Matteo Renzi, Conte appears to have concluded that resigning now and coming back to head a “unity government” is his best option, officials said.

There is also the fact that Renzi and Conte have a long-standing dislike of each other and have been ill at ease in a coalition of mutual convenience.

Conte could seek to forge a new coalition. That might include centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers, Renzi’s Italy Alive party or members of it, as well as lawmakers from Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, the officials said.

While some of the premier’s allies have raised the prospect of early elections to resolve the impasse, coalition leaders still see this is an unlikely option, with some fearing that a vote would usher in the center-right opposition led by Matteo Salvini.

