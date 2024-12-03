Menu Explore
Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci leaves Mumbai for Doha after six-day stopover

PTI |
Dec 03, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci leaves Mumbai for Doha after six-day stopover

Mumbai, Italian Navy’s training ship Amerigo Vespucci has left for Doha after a six-day stopover in the financial capital, her first call on any port in India. A slew of events, including film screenings, band performances and also an exposition showcasing the best that Italy has to offer, were held to coincide with the 93-year-old ship vessel’s call on Mumbai which was aimed at further strengthening India-Italy ties. The ship, which has also being termed a ‘floating embassy’ by some officials for its strengths in carrying forward Italy’s diplomacy efforts, was also visited by common citizens during her stopover. The next appointment for the vessel and also the ‘Villaggio Italia’ exposition is scheduled on December 16 when it will reach Doha in Qatar. A farewell ceremony was held on Monday at the Indira Dock in Mumbai, in which the Italian Navy band played the European country’s national anthem and the Indian band the anthem of the host country. Those present included Admiral Antonio Natale, commander of the Italian Navy's schools, and Italy's Consul General in Mumbai Walter Ferrara. "The 'naval diplomacy' mission of our Navy's icon continues", said Natale during the ceremony. The Amerigo Vespucci, before returning to Genoa in 2025, will touch a total of 30 ports in 20 countries across five continents, as an itinerant ambassador of Made in Italy in the world. Ferrara recalled that the ship, for the first time in its history, docked in India and expressed the hope that this event will mark the beginning of a "new season" in relations between Italy and India. During the stopover in Mumbai, where the Vespucci had never been before, the "great success of visits on board the ship" was confirmed with a very high number of people visiting the vessel, said the commander of the Vespucci, Captain Giuseppe Lai, before setting sail. The success in the number of visitors was also registered at the nearby Villaggio Italia to confirm what a beautiful initiative it is to involve all sides of Italy in the Vespucci's stopovers, Lai said. "We did not expect so many people and once again we have been pleasantly surprised and struck by the affection and in particular by the interest shown by those who visited the ship", added the captain. "Now a new chapter begins, we are going to Persian Gulf countries with very important stopovers in Doha and Abu Dhabi. "Then Muscat, Jeddah, Aqaba, Alexandria of Egypt to finally return to savour the air of the Mediterranean", he noted. After the stopovers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates at the end of December, the Vespucci is then planning to sail to the Gulf of Aden and across the strait of Bab el-Mandeb to reach the Red Sea. "We are a Navy vessel and we are preparing to cross that part of the sea with professionalism and training, which are always on our side", stressed Captain Lai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

