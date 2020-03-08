e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Italy coronavirus toll tops 230, cases near 6,000

Italy coronavirus toll tops 230, cases near 6,000

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most COVID-19 infections after China and South Korea.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2020 06:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rome
The Florence skyline, viewed from Piazzale Michelangelo, virtually deserted as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, in Florence, Italy.
The Florence skyline, viewed from Piazzale Michelangelo, virtually deserted as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, in Florence, Italy. (REUTERS)
         

Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most COVID-19 infections after China and South Korea.

Official figures showed the number of people receiving intensive care in hospitals jumped to 567 from 462 on Friday.

The Italian government has been watching closely to see if cases are spreading from the richer north to the poorer south, which has fewer medical resources.

All 22 Italian regions have now registered cases and one new death was reported Friday in the Lazio region that includes Rome and its outskirts.

The southeastern region of Puglia around the city of Bari recorded its second death on Saturday.

Italy’s civil protection service also revealed that the northern Lombardy region around Milan that has seen well over half of all infections had started “experiencing difficulties with the (number of) beds available in hospitals”.

“We have beds available in other regions to help Lombardy,” civil protection service chief Angelo Berrelli told reporters.

tags
top news
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
9 months on, Lok Sabha still to elect a deputy speaker
9 months on, Lok Sabha still to elect a deputy speaker
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
‘Lack of Aadhaar won’t affect voting rights,’ says Election Commissioner
‘Lack of Aadhaar won’t affect voting rights,’ says Election Commissioner
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘Want to take it out of context, be my guest’: SA captain slams Indian fans
‘Want to take it out of context, be my guest’: SA captain slams Indian fans
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news