Home / World News / 6 killed after fire in a retirement home in Italy's Milan

6 killed after fire in a retirement home in Italy's Milan

AFP |
Jul 07, 2023 12:04 PM IST

A fire at a retirement home in Milan killed six people and hospitalized numerous residents. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

A fire at a retirement home in the early hours of Friday in Milan killed six people, firefighters said, with "numerous" residents hospitalised.

A firefighter vehicle is parked outside a retirement home after a fire killed six residents, in Milan on July 7, 2023. "Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known. Five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, while the sixth was a 73-year-old man, AGI news agency said. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)(AFP)
A firefighter vehicle is parked outside a retirement home after a fire killed six residents, in Milan on July 7, 2023. "Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known. Five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, while the sixth was a 73-year-old man, AGI news agency said. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)(AFP)

"Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said on Twitter.

An AFP photographer saw the bodies of two of the victims being removed from the three-storey building which reportedly houses 210 people in the south of the Italian city.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the fire brigade said.

Five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, while the sixth was a 73-year-old man, AGI news agency said.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the fire appeared to have started in one room housing two female residents, both of whom were killed by the flames, according to ANSA news agency.

While the fire did not spread beyond that room, the smoke killed four other residents and left a further two fighting for their lives, he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out