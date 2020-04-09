Italy may gradually start lifting curbs, UK prepares to extend lockdown: 10 points

world

Apr 09, 2020

More than 200 countries are grappling with the coronavirus menace with over one million people infected by the deadly contagion. The virus has killed more than 80,000 people across the globe.

The United States has recorded the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the world while European nations like Italy, Spain, Germany and France continue to struggle with new cases and fatalities.

Here are the key Covid-19 developments from across the globe:

1. Spain’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 15,238 on Thursday, up from 14,555 on Wednesday.

2. According to news agency Reuters, Dubai’s department of finance has told all government agencies to slash capital expenditure by at least half, cut administrative and general expenses by at least 20% and halt new hiring until further notice amid the coronavirus crisis.

3. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began the fourth day in intensive care. Officials said his health is “improving”.

4. The UK government prepares to extend a nationwide lockdown which was introduced last month.

5. In Italy, the death toll rises by 542. The total number of fatalities jumped to 17,669. The number of cases rose to 139,422 from 135,586.

6. The United Kingdom also reported a rise in deaths. The death toll went up from 6,159 to 7,097.

7. Italy’s worst affected region Lombardy has recorded 9,722 fatalities. The total number of cases here have jumped to 53,414.

8. In Japan, coronavirus cases continue to rise despite a state of emergency imposed on Tokyo and six other areas. The total number of coronavirus infections in the country hit 5,000 on Thursday.

9. Italy may gradually start lifting some restrictions if Covid-19 spread continues to slow, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

10. Russia registers sharp spike in alcohol sales in recent weeks amid partial lockdowns over coronavirus outbreak.

