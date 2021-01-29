Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisis
Italy's rightist opposition parties called for early elections on Friday as the way to solve the country's political crisis, following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
Conte, now acting as caretaker, was unseated when former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party from the coalition, depriving it of a parliamentary majority and throwing Italy into political limbo during the coronavirus crisis.
"We confirmed to the president our request that he consider the option of dissolving parliament and calling elections," League leader Matteo Salvini told reporters after formal consultations with the head of state Sergio Mattarella.
Mattarella will complete three days of consultations with parties later on Friday, with Italians waiting to hear what kind of solution he may have found.
Conte, still backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party, is hoping to get a fresh mandate, but the prospect is far from certain unless he patches up his rupture with Renzi.
Conte's attempts to lure unaligned and opposition senators to the government's ranks to restore his majority have so far had little apparent success.
Salvini, representing a right-wing alliance of parties, hinted at a risk of a future split in the bloc, saying if Mattarella should try to install a government without elections each party would take its own decision on how to respond.
Mattarella could ask a new candidate with more parliamentary backing than Conte to try to form a government or meet Salvini's request for snap elections two years ahead of schedule. Most analysts believe he will only do this as a last resort.
Donald Trump's trade deal with China is 'under review,' White House says
- The trade deal Trump signed a year ago was one of his proudest accomplishments until the novel coronavirus spread from China to the US. Biden was able to cast the agreement as a sign Trump was too focused on his own political achievements, even as the world was on the brink of a deadly pandemic.
- It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group that she founded in 2019 and affiliated it with the Oath Keepers — an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally.
