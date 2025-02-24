Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, minister says

Reuters |
Feb 24, 2025 09:29 PM IST

COCOA-IVORYCOAST/ (PIX):Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, minister says

PARIS, - Cocoa production in Ivory Coast in the 2024/25 season is on course to remain around last season's disappointing level after adverse weather and crop conditions continued, the country's agriculture minister said.

Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, minister says
Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, minister says

A sharp fall in output in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest supplier of the chocolate ingredient, and number two producer Ghana in 2023/24 triggered a surge in international prices to record highs last year.

"It's the same trend," Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani told Reuters on Monday regarding prospects for 2024/25 production, adding it was too early to give a firm forecast.

The minister's assessment was in line with a Reuters analyst poll this month that gave an average expectation of 1.80 million metric tons for 2024/25 versus 1.76 million in 2023/24.

Echoing comments by farmers, Adjoumani said recent rain had improved prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop, which follows the country's October-to-March main crop.

Faced with adverse climate effects and disease in ageing cocoa trees, Ivory Coast was engaged in replanting and agroforestry measures that should boost production potential within two years, he added in an interview at the annual Paris farm show.

Rocketing international prices have also fuelled smuggling of cocoa beans from Ivory Coast, whose fixed price for growers is much lower despite an increase last year.

There has been talk that around 100,000 to 200,000 tons of cocoa has been illegally exported to neighbouring countries such as Guinea this season, but a crackdown by the government has curbed the traffic, Adjoumani said.

In other agricultural markets, Ivory Coast could become self-sufficient in rice from next year after investment in seeds and farm machinery helped accelerate growth in production to 1.5 million tons last year, narrowing the gap with consumption of 2.1 million tons, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On