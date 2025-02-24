PARIS, - Cocoa production in Ivory Coast in the 2024/25 season is on course to remain around last season's disappointing level after adverse weather and crop conditions continued, the country's agriculture minister said. Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, minister says

A sharp fall in output in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest supplier of the chocolate ingredient, and number two producer Ghana in 2023/24 triggered a surge in international prices to record highs last year.

"It's the same trend," Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani told Reuters on Monday regarding prospects for 2024/25 production, adding it was too early to give a firm forecast.

The minister's assessment was in line with a Reuters analyst poll this month that gave an average expectation of 1.80 million metric tons for 2024/25 versus 1.76 million in 2023/24.

Echoing comments by farmers, Adjoumani said recent rain had improved prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop, which follows the country's October-to-March main crop.

Faced with adverse climate effects and disease in ageing cocoa trees, Ivory Coast was engaged in replanting and agroforestry measures that should boost production potential within two years, he added in an interview at the annual Paris farm show.

Rocketing international prices have also fuelled smuggling of cocoa beans from Ivory Coast, whose fixed price for growers is much lower despite an increase last year.

There has been talk that around 100,000 to 200,000 tons of cocoa has been illegally exported to neighbouring countries such as Guinea this season, but a crackdown by the government has curbed the traffic, Adjoumani said.

In other agricultural markets, Ivory Coast could become self-sufficient in rice from next year after investment in seeds and farm machinery helped accelerate growth in production to 1.5 million tons last year, narrowing the gap with consumption of 2.1 million tons, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.