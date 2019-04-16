Jailed Reuters reporters win Pulitzer Prize

Reuters won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting on Monday including an investigative report that revealed the massacre of 10 Muslim Rohingya men by Buddhist villagers and Myanmar security forces, the Pulitzer administrator announced.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious prizes in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917 after being established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. The 18-member Pulitzer board is made up of past winners and other distinguished journalists and academics.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 00:55 IST