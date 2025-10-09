Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pak forms women’s wing led by Masood Azhar’s sister; her husband was killed in Operation Sindoor

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 02:45 pm IST

Jaish-e-Mohammed has formed its first women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, led by Sadiya Azhar. Recruitment began on October 8, targeting wives of commanders.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, has announced the launch of its first women’s wing, “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat". The move was revealed through a letter issued in the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar. Recruitment for the new unit reportedly began on Wednesday, October 8, at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

According to the letter shared by JeM’s propaganda outlet Al-Qalam Media, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will function as the women’s brigade of the outfit.

WION, citing unnamed sources, reported that the wing will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar was killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7 when Indian forces targeted JeM’s Markaz Subhanallah base.

Recruitment drives are reportedly focusing on the wives of JeM commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at the group’s centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

News / World News / Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pak forms women’s wing led by Masood Azhar’s sister; her husband was killed in Operation Sindoor
Follow Us On