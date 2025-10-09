Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pak forms women’s wing led by Masood Azhar’s sister; her husband was killed in Operation Sindoor

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, has announced the launch of its first women’s wing, “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat". The move was revealed through a letter issued in the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar. Recruitment for the new unit reportedly began on Wednesday, October 8, at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. The move was revealed through a letter issued in the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar. (File)

According to the letter shared by JeM’s propaganda outlet Al-Qalam Media, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will function as the women’s brigade of the outfit.

WION, citing unnamed sources, reported that the wing will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar was killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7 when Indian forces targeted JeM’s Markaz Subhanallah base.

Recruitment drives are reportedly focusing on the wives of JeM commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at the group’s centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.